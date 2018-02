Pese a los rumores de su salida, el Arsenal convence a uno de sus cracks de renovar

#YaGunnersYa …. ooh yaaa 😎📝 Proud to announce: I signed dat thing 😁 3 more years with @Arsenal! It's been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that's why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who's important to me… Good things take time! In the end I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I'm highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner! 💥 #M1Ö #WeAreTheArsenal #London

