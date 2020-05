Rihanna rompe las redes con candentes fotos semidesnuda

View this post on Instagram

@badgalriri gave y'all a lil tease of our #SLIPSHINE Sheer Shiny Lipstick at our mascara event in March 😍Get ready to slip in to ‘$uga Kiss', a creamy bubblegum pink with a hint of shimmer, for fuller looking lips to finish off your looks!✨⁣ ⁣ Find all 10 shades on June 5th at fentybeauty.com, @bootsuk, @sephora, and @harveynichols (check local retailers for availability)