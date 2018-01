Estas parejas rompieron miles de corazones al anunciar su separación en este 2017

I'm losing my hope here 😩(@andymarissalopez I know I'm being really extra right now, but first LaLaLand now THIS!? 🙄🙈😩) . . . . . #canthandlethis #loveisdead #chrispratt #annafaris #chrisprattannafaris

A post shared by A Work In Progress (@jennykeiger) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT