Lanzan fuertes insultos a modelo rusa que habría causado el divorcio de James
La bella Helga Lovekaty fue víctima de insultos luego de comentar que desea conocer Colombia.
La rusa Helga Lovekaty provocó la ira de los fans de James Rodríguez y Daniela Ospina, y tras haber publicado un video, fue víctima de fuertes insultos.
La bella modelo acusada de haber provocado el divorcio entre James y Daniela, fue el blanco de los seguidores de la pareja, después de haber publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, un video en el que escribió que quiere conocer Colombia.
Hace pocos días, Daniela publicó en su Instagram, un comunicado en el que informaba sobre su divorcio del futbolista del Bayern de Múnich después de más de seis años de matrimonio.
La noticia causó gran tristeza entre sus seguidores. Desde entonces, la modelo rusa Helga Lovekaty ha estado en el ojo de la opinión pública, pues se rumora que ella habría sido la causa de la separación de la pareja colombiana.
I want to share with you my impressions of the trip to Tunisia. This's country with a rich history, which has many legends and myths and originates from #Carthage. It’s the birthplace of the famous Hannibal. During its existence the country suffered several serious shocks since the fall of Carthage in 148 BC. E. and ending with the recent jasmine revolution in 2011 due to which the people of the country had to start improving again. #Tunisia is informally divided into the south, where people live very poorly and relatively richer in the north. Vacation in Tunisia will appeal to lovers of #hotel rest, which have a high level here and could be a good alternative to #Turkey and #Egypt. I was pleased with the choice of dishes, it’s really delicious. The sea is usually calm, but there are seaweed. #Beaches are not very crowded. From the excursions I could recommend a trip to the Sahara Desert and Star Wars set. Despite difficult territorial neighborhood in the coastal zones is very calm. I hope that the Tunisians will continue to improve their country and these places will become one of the most popular holiday destinations soon. Thanks @radissonblupalacedjerba for the hospitality 🇹🇳👌
Por esta razón, muchos aficionados colombianos escribieron comentarios ofensivos en las fotos de Instagram de Helga, más, después de que ella dijo que uno de sus sueños era conocer el país sudamericano.
“Así que este es el final de mi viaje tunecino. ¿A dónde ira ahora? Considero Filipinas, Japón, Colombia y la India como opciones. Todavía no sé qué elegir. ¿Y qué país podría recomendar?”, escribió la modelo.
So this’s the end of my Tunisian #trip. Where to go now? I consider the #Philippines, #Japan, #Colombia and #India as options. I don’t know what to choose yet. What country could you recommend? 😏🤔 Así que este es el final de mi viaje tunecino. ¿A dónde ir ahora? Considero #Filipinas, #Japón, #Colombia y la #India como opciones. Todavía no sé qué elegir. ¿Y qué país podría recomendar? 😏🤔
“Quédese por allá mamita, acá en Colombia no tienen nada qué hacer las zorras como usted”, “¡Aquí ni llegues no eres bienvenida en Colombia!”, “Zorra canequera”, “¡Ni se le ocurra venir a Colombia! Quitamaridos… solo tetas flacuchentas insípida, aquí hay mucho más mujeres bellas de verdad… no como usted que solo robó fama a costillas de James! Trepadora”, fueron algunos de los comentarios.
As you probably already noticed, if the account liked the post, this post becomes #recommended for followers of this account. Therefore if I will like the post, this theoretically will be recommended to more than 3 million #followers. Now let's talk about something else. Do you remember the Fight Club movie? 👊😎🎬The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about #FightClub. So I decided to make some #rules for my account. So the first rule: everytime I will like ❤️ the last post of the first 50 accounts that like ❤️and write positive comment 💬 to each my new post (only smiles 😃and emoji 👻 do not apply). P.S. are u waiting for new Fight Club movie? Will it be at all? Any information about it?
Sin embargo, también hubo colombianos que defendieron a la modelo. “No hablen por todos los colombianos. Eres bienvenida cuando quieras”, “Me da pena que los colombianos seamos tan inmaduros, ella es libre de ir a donde quiera”, escribieron algunos usuarios.
During my #trips we shoot a lot of not just photos, but also video materials. There has never been a particular problem for me that instagram allow maximum 1 min duration #video posts. Cause it requires me to post only the most interesting and enthralling shoots. It's a pity that video resolution has seriously reduced. That's why I think about starting my YouTube channel for a long time. But I don’t want to post the same materials in #youtube as in the #insta. Therefore we are actively engaged in montage of the most exclusive material now. Here is the small #teaser specially for you to brighten up the waiting What do you like more photos or videos? 🤗#youtuber #instagrammer #instavideo #aroundtheworld