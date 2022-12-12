Ellos son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2023

Tras su increíble transformación y gran actuación en la cinta "The Whale", Brendan Fraser obtuvo su nominación en la categoría Mejor Actor.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera en Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció a los nominados para la 80a entrega anual de los Golden Globes. George y Mayan López fueron quienes dieron a conocer todas la categorías.

El anuncio de las nominaciones se transmitió en vivo en el programa “TODAY” por NBC. Padre e hija, creadores y estrellas de la nueva comedia “López vs López”, presentaron a los cinco nominados para cada una de las 27 categorías de premios desde el Beverly Hilton.

Tras su increíble transformación y gran actuación en la cinta “The Whale”, Brendan Fraser obtuvo su nominación en la categoría Mejor Actor.

Los premios se llevarán a cabo el 10 de enero en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, y se espera que el resultado de nuevo se considere como una especie de predicción para lo que va a suceder en los Oscar 2023.

