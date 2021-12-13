La cantante y la actriz disputan el premio en la categoría Mejor interpretación de una actriz, la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el 9 de enero.

La 79ª gala de los Golden Globes se celebrará el próximo 9 de enero en medio del revuelo causado por las acusaciones de corrupción y falta de diversidad contra la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).

De hecho, más de un centenar de estudios cinematográficos y agencias de publicidad han promovido un boicot apoyado por Warner Bros., Netflix y Amazon Studios. La NBC, que ha retransmitido la ceremonia desde 1996, ha anunciado que tampoco participará en el evento.

Pese a la polémica, Helen Hoehne, presidente de la HFPA y el cantante Snoop Dog anunciaron a los nominados en una íntima ceremonia esta mañana.

El nombre de Kristen Stewart y de Lady Gaga figuraban entre las nominaciones y hoy se confirmó que ambas participan en la categoría de Mejor Actriz de Drama.

¡Los nominados a la ceremonia!

Mejor serie de televisión de comedia o musical

Ted Lasso

Hacks

The Great

Only murders in the building

Reservation Dogs

Mejor actor en una serie de Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Omar Sy (“Lupin)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision“)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Mejor director de película

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

Mejor actriz en una película de comedia o musical

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

Mejor actor en una película de drama

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Mejor serie de drama para televisión

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Post”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Mejor interpretación de drama por una actriz en serie de televisión

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie limitada

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Serpent”)

Mejor interpretación de un actor de una película

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)

Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Mejor Banda Sonora

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer

Mejor actriz en serie musical o comedia de televisión

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Mejor serie limitada

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid” (Netflix)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Mejor actor de reparto (TV)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

Mejor película musical o de comedia

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Mejor película extranjera

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Mejor guion de película

Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Adam McKay — “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin — “Being the Ricardos”

Mejor interpretación de una actriz (drama)

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Mejor película de drama

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“CODA” (Apple)

“Dune” (Warner Bros.)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Mejor actor de televisión

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Andie MacDowell (“Maid”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Mejor canción original

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Mejor película animada

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Flee” (Neon)

“Luca” (Pixar)

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

