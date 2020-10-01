Con fuertes imágenes, Chrissy Teigen revela que murió su bebé

View this post on Instagram

On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut. one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well. @Drthaisaliabadi @drsteverad 💕💕