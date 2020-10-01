Con fuertes imágenes, Chrissy Teigen revela que murió su bebé

Con mucha emoción y felicidad, Chrissy Teigen y John Legend anunciaban hace un mes que esperaban a su tercer hijo.
En las imágenes y de forma sorpresiva, mostraban a la modelo con su pancita de embarazada como una forma de dar la noticia.
On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut. one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well. @Drthaisaliabadi @drsteverad 💕💕
Sin embargo, trágicamente las cosas no han podido ser para la familia. Tal y como ambos han confirmado en sus redes sociales, han perdido al bebé en un estado de gestación ya avanzado.
“Estamos en shock y con un dolor profundo del que solo habíamos oído hablar, el tipo de dolor que nunca hemos sentido antes. No pudimos detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé los líquidos que necesitaba, a pesar de las bolsas y bolsas de sangre de las transfusiones. Simplemente no fue suficiente”, escribió la celebridad de 34 años.
En una publicación donde compartió las duras imágenes, aparece ella junto a al cantante acunando a una criatura en el hospital.
“Nunca decidimos los nombres de nuestros bebés hasta el último momento y después de que nacen, justo antes de que salgamos del hospital”, continuó su mensaje.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
“Pero, por alguna razón, habíamos empezado a llamar a este pequeño en mi vientre Jack. Así que él siempre será Jack para nosotros. Jack trabajó muy duro para ser parte de nuestra pequeña familia, y lo será para siempre”, decía la modelo.
El gran amor de la modelo
“Para nuestro Jack: lamento mucho que los primeros momentos de tu vida tuvieran tantas complicaciones, que no pudiéramos darte el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir. Siempre te amaremos”, escribió.
“Estamos muy agradecidos por la vida que tenemos, por nuestros maravillosos bebés Luna y Miles [sus anteriores hijos, de 4 y 2 años], por todas las cosas maravillosas que hemos podido experimentar”, decía.
“Pero todos los días no pueden estar llenos de sol. En este día más oscuro, lloraremos, lloraremos. Pero nos abrazaremos y amaremos más fuerte y lo superaremos”, concluía Chrissy Teigen.
Legend, de 41 años, también compartió la declaración de su esposa en su propia cuenta de Twitter y añadió: “Te amamos, Jack”.
Desde principios de septiembre, la top model comenzó a guardar en reposo en cama y finalmente fue hospitalizada debido a un sangrado excesivo de su placenta que finalmente no se pudo detener, produciendo la muerte del bebé.
We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k
