¡Orgullo! Dos cantantes guatemaltecos figuran en los nominados a los Latin Grammy 2020

View this post on Instagram

It’s out!! “Angelheaded Hipster – The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex”. This amazing tribute album produced by the late great #HalWillner featuring songs by @u2 @eltonjohn @nickcaveofficial @joanjett @devendrabanhart @lucinda_williams @bornsmusic @bethorton @jesseharrismusic oh and soooo many more incredible artists and musicians. So thrilled to have been a part of it being a huge M. Bolan fan myself for many years. Give it a listen! 🖤 📷: @andrewmacpherson_official