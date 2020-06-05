Christina Aguilera se abre la bata y muestra su busto desnudo
La cantante mostró toda su sensualidad con dos imágenes que dejaron sin respiración a sus miles de fans, en ella se le ve tomando el sol durante esta cuarentena.
Cristina Aguilera ha dejado sin palabras a sus seguidores tras compartir en su cuenta de Instagram un par de fotografías en las que aparece semidesnuda, en pocos segundos las postales encendieron las redes y se volvieron virales.
En ellas vemos a la cantante estadounidense disfrutando del sol desde el balcón de su casa, portando únicamente una toalla blanca y dejando sus senos medio descubiertos.
"Mantente cómodo y tranquilo", escribió la también actriz en su red social.
Las imágenes se convirtieron en un éxito pues ya han superado los 314 mil “likes”, y acumulan más de 3 mil comentarios de los seguidores; incluso la actriz, y la famosa actriz y amiga de Chris, Halle Berry, reaccionó a la publicación con tres emojis de corazones rojos.
Preocupada por sus fans
Recientemente ella inició un desafío desde sus redes sociales; el #DiaryDares tiene como objetivo apoyar a sus seguidores para que externen sus sentimientos en el contexto actual de emergencia sanitaria.
La estrella de 39 años se solidariza de esta forma con todos sus fanáticos que se encuentran en aislamiento en estos momentos, debido a la pandemia por Covid-19:
"En este momento es esencial profundizar, escucharnos a nosotros mismos y crear un ‘espacio seguro’ para unos y otros… para compartir nuestras experiencias actuales o pasadas (dificultades o momentos destacados), reflexionar sobre quiénes queremos ser, cómo deseamos vivir cuando salgamos de esto, y lo que queremos dejar atrás” escribió la cantante estadounidense.
Today I’m starting #DiaryDares. 🤍 Especially at this time, it’s essential to dig deep, listen to ourselves, & create a “safe space” for one another….to share our current or past experiences (hardships or highlights), reflect on who we want to be, how we wish to live when we come out of this, and what we want to leave behind. ⠀ ⠀ Diaries have always helped me do this. They keep me grounded and centered, and allow me to reflect and listen to my own voice- amongst all the noise of this business. Reviewing them, I am thankful to be able to look back on how my life has shaped me and how my journey has led me here. ⠀ ⠀ With #DiaryDares, I am sharing with you some of my diaries and challenging all you guys, my friends and fam, as well as @ddlovato, @bethennyfrankel, @instadanjlevy, @lizzobeeating, @halleberry, @aliciakeys and @cleowade to post a diary entry from this time. Let’s archive this time in history and establish a safe place to express, reflect, and share together. When you post, tag 6 more people to be brave and do the same. & Tag #DiaryDares so we can share together. ⠀ ⠀ I dare us to be real, fearless, take away the filters and be comfortable enough in our own individual beauty. I dare us to come together and share our feelings in a time that is uncertain – whether we may feel scared, lonely, and everything in between. I dare us to read each other’s truths and support them. Lift each other up. 🖤🙏 I hope you join me. It’s #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth and this kind of sharing is so important and cathartic. And we will feel better and be stronger because of it. 💪
Lo de escribir diarios no es algo nuevo para ella: "Siempre me han ayudado a hacer esto. Me mantienen firme y centrada, y me permiten reflexionar y escuchar mi propia voz entre todo el ruido de este negocio. Al revisarlos, me siento agradecida por poder recordar cómo se ha formado mi vida y cómo mi viaje me ha llevado hasta aquí".
La intérprete de ”Pero Me Acuerdo De Ti” destacó en una publicación en sus redes sociales, que su amiga Demi Lovato se ha sumado al reto.