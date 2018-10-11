VIDEO. Captan la reacción de Justin Bieber tras el intento de suicidio de Selena
El cantante se mostró visiblemente preocupado por su ex pareja, la cantante Selena Gomez.
¡Está hecho un desastre! Así fue la reacción de Justin Bieber al conocer la noticia de la crisis emocional de Selena Gomez.
TMZ fue quien reveló que la cantante había sido re-ingresada a una clínica de salud mental luego de intentar "arrancarse las vías intravenosas".
Al canadiense se le vio llegar a su iglesia el miércoles por la noche, poco después de que los medios estadounidenses dieron a conocer la noticia.
Bieber llegó a la iglesia sin su esposa Hailey Baldwin, y se lo vio visiblemente afligido.
El intérprete no pudo contener su aflicción y, según cuentan algunos testigos, lo vieron llorar dentro del recinto y ya a su salida fue consolado por sus amigos.
Tal y como se muestran en las imágenes exclusivas que difundió la revista Cosmopolitan.
Fans lo culpan
Los famosos han tenido una relación intermitente en los últimos años, y se separaron a principios de la primavera de 2018.
Al parecer las recientes hospitalizaciones de Selena se dieron después de que ella "se sintiera abatida y emocional por un recuento de glóbulos blancos alarmantemente bajo tras el trasplante de riñón".
Por su parte, el cantante contrajo matrimonio con la modelo Hailey Baldwin luego de una relación de pocos meses. Se especula que esto fue una de las detonantes de la crisis emocional de Selena.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!