La evidencia de que Justin Bieber tiene una foto de Selena Gomez en su celular
Un usuario en twitter detectó el momento en el que se logra apreciar una imagen de la cantante como protector de pantalla del canadiense.
Aunque los dos decidieron ir por caminos separados, hablar de la relación de Justin Bieber con Selena Gomez no tiene final.
A poco tiempo de confirmarse el matrimonio entre el canadiense con la modelo Hailey Baldwin, muchos siguen preguntándose si en verdad pasó la páginas.
Otros quisieran saber si Selena lo perdonó por irse con otro o si en realidad ambos superaron lo que fueron y los fans son los que tienen que aceptarlo.
Lo cierto es que un usuario en Twitter, detectó una pista que nos podría aclarar un poco más el panorama.
En su publicación se logra detectar la pantalla del dispositivo móvil del cantante, a simple vista todo parece normal, pero si hacemos close up, se puede ver una foto de la exestrella de Disney.
Con la comparación de la fotografía original queda mucho más claro que se trata de ella, y que Justin podría conservarla aún muy presente en su día a día.
Recién casado
Justin y Hailey se unieron en matrimonio el 14 de septiembre en la ciudad de Nueva York, el mismo día en el que les entregaron su licencia de matrimonio (requisito para poder casarse en Estados Unidos).
Junto a ellos estaba el predicador Jeffrey Quinn y Josh Mehl, amigo del cantante, quien fue su testigo ya que asiste a Churchome, la misma iglesia que él.
Algo que sorprendió a muchos fue el hecho de que el canadiense no firmó un prenupcial con Baldwin y al parecer hasta el momento no han firmado ningún documento parecido.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Aún están a tiempo de legalizar un posnupcial.
El intérprete de ‘Love yourself’ cuenta con un patrimonio neto de 250 millones de dólares y el portal dijo que la modelo apenas ha amasado algunos millones.
TMZ reveló que la pareja sigue planeando organizar una ceremonia formal, pero sería por cumplir con protocolos sociales ya que están oficialmente casados.