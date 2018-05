Missy Elliott luce más sexy que nunca tras perder 100 libras

Proudly to say it’s been 4 months I have only drank water no other juices or soda & I cut out bread & Lord knows that’s been the hardest for me!😩See I’ve NEVER been a water drinker but this have helped my skin🙌🏾 it really restore glow back & I don’t feel sluggish🙌🏾NOW the other thing if I can only cut out JUNK FOOD🙅🏾😞shit that’s my weakness🤦🏾‍♀️#Facts But if I can give up those other things I’ll fight that to! Maybe two cupcakes a month🤷🏾‍♀️🤣😩

A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on May 9, 2018 at 1:49pm PDT