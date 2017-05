Una niña y una joven son las primeras víctimas confirmadas del ataque en Manchester

Rest In Peace Georgina 😔❤️❤️ it hurts to know such a young super fan lost her life. I hope your in a better place now. ❤️❤️❤️ I wish I could take your place😞#georginacallander #prayformancherster #arianagrande

A post shared by John Ebenroth (@thequeendiva15) on May 23, 2017 at 7:52am PDT