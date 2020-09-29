Hija de Demi Moore posa desnuda, amarrada y retando la censura

La hija mayor de Demi Moore y Bruce Willis se encuentra en el ojo del huracán por una polémica publicación que hizo en sus redes sociales.
No es la primera vez que Rumer Willis da de qué hablar en Instagram con las sesiones fotográficas en donde expone su figura, pero esta vez lo hizo completamente desnuda.
Hace unas horas, siguiendo dicho patrón, la actriz y modelo apareció sin ropa y amarrada en Instagram.
….and I’ll call you sir . . . This series I created with Tyler is about reclaiming the female form. Whether clothed or not, as women our bodies are constantly policed and dictated over by men and by other women. We are told what we can and cannot wear based on our size and shape or others beliefs about what is acceptable or appropriate. We are told what we need to look like to be considered beautiful. We are told if we dress a certain way we are “asking for it” or if we are more covered up we are prude or unexpressed. We are told our sexuality and expression of that sexuality is something we should ashamed of, something we should keep to ourselves. We are persecuted for our right to choose when to become a mother, or to become one at all. We are kept from access to birth control, places to get information about sexual health and contraceptives are defunded. The lineage of women who have fought with their lives to progress women’s rights sacrificed everything to get us to where we are today and we are still miles away from any sort of equality. My body and my right to my divine femininity will not be policed or suppressed by anyone… man or woman. . This idea that when other women are naked it means they don’t respect themselves —- us being naked or sexual is automatically assumed as being done for a man out of self loathing and insecurity and it’s such bullshit. we can be sexual for us. We can be naked for us. We can be tied up for us. People think telling women to not be naked and “respect themselves” is feminist but it’s really just centering men once again in the assumption that everything you are doing is for them. I want to say to anyone that has suffered abuse or was triggered by these photos because of past trauma my only intention was that of celebration and empowering the female form but I understand for some this could bring up the opposite. Know that I see you and I respect you and wish to hold you and your stories with the upmost reverence and respect. This was not for any man. This was for me. It was about exploration and taking back power in my right to choose. I support any woman’s right to express their sensuality, sexuality, self.
Pero esta publicación responde a una serie de instantáneas que ha subió a la red recientemente con el objetivo claro de hablar del cuerpo femenino y de cómo éste es sometido en la sociedad.
Con esta última fotografía explicó que las imágenes pretenden recuperar la forma del cuerpo femenino, ya sea con ropa o desnuda.
Aseverando que el cuerpo de la mujer está expuesto y queda muchas veces en manos de hombres y mujeres qué dictan qué es lo que ésta debe vestir según sus formas y tamaños.
La mujer de 32 años señala que constantemente se le dice a la mujer cómo debe verse para sentirse hermosa de manera apropiada, acallando así su voz y sus propias necesidades, remplazándolas por otras.
“Podemos estar atados por nosotros. La gente piensa que decirle a las mujeres que no estén desnudas y que se ‘respeten a sí mismas’ es feminista, pero en realidad se trata de centrar a los hombres una vez más en la suposición de que todo lo que haces es por ellos”, explicó.
¿Rumer Willis está enamorada?
A principios de julio, Armie Hammer y Elizabeth Chambers anunciaron que tomarían caminos separados después de casi 10 años de matrimonio.
En una declaración compartida en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram, junto con una foto de la pareja, el actor y la chef declararon que decidieron divorciarse.
“Trece años como mejores amigos, almas gemelas, socios y luego padres. Ha sido un viaje increíble, pero juntos, hemos decidido pasar página y seguir adelante con nuestro matrimonio. Al entrar en este próximo capítulo, nuestros hijos y nuestra relación como co-padres y queridos amigos seguirán siendo nuestra prioridad”.
Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.
“Entendemos que esta noticia se presta al diálogo público, pero en el interés de nuestros hijos y nuestra familia, pedimos privacidad, compasión y amor durante este tiempo”.
Durante su relación de 13 años, las celebridades dieron la bienvenida a su hija Harper Grace, de 5 años, y a su hijo Ford Douglas Armand, de 3.
Casi tres meses después de esta decisión, el protagonista de “Call Me By Your Name” se dejó ver junto a la hija de Demi Moore.
Por supuesto, esto ha generado todo tipo de especulaciones, pero aún nada ha sido confirmado.