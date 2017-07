La siniestra verdad detrás del hombre petrificado de Pompeya

#ThrowbackThursday. Calchi provenienti dalla lussuosa residenza di Marco Fabio Rufo, realizzati nel 1961. La posizione dei corpi documenta il vano tentativo di fuga durante l’eruzione del 79 d.C. _____ The casts were made over the studies conducted in 1961 in the aforementioned House, a big building complex on four floors facing the sea on the west side of the ancient city. From their position we assume they were trying to escape in vain during the eruption of 79 BC. _____ Share your photos with hashtag #PompeiiTempusVita #archaeologylife #archaeology #archeologylovers #archeologicalsite #art #creative #instaart #masterpiece #photooftheday #roman #history #instagood #picoftheday #visititaly #beniculturali30 #museitaliani #arte #beautifuldestination #volgoarte #pompei #pompeii #calchi #casts

