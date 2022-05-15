Lista de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2022

La ceremonia contó con los shows de Rauw Alejandro, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly entre otros.

Los Billboard Music Awards se llevaron a cabo este 15 de mayo desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Weeknd era el artista que encabezaba la lista de las nominaciones, con 17; le seguía Doja Cat, que fue incluida en 14 categorías.

Estos premios honran las mejores presentaciones y actuaciones dentro de los charts de Billboard en 62 categorías dentro de todos los géneros musicales.

Your host @diddy's here to get the party started as we celebrate LOVE and the best in music. 🎶💜 LET'S GO!! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/nVhjrsD57l — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022

Los ganadores de 54 categorías fueron anunciados a través de un directo en TikTok hosteado por Tetris Kelly y Tiffany Taylor,

Mientras que los premios principales fueron revelados durante la ceremonia, que inició a las 18:00 horas (de Guatemala).

La noche estuvo llena de sorpresas, así como la presentación de Sean “diddy” Combs, quien regreso a la escena musical después de anunciar su retiro.

LOS GANADORES

Artistas

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

Album

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”

Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”

Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516”

Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”

Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”

Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”

