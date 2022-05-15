Lista de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2022

Los Billboard Music Awards se llevaron a cabo este 15 de mayo desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Weeknd era el artista que encabezaba la lista de las nominaciones, con 17; le seguía Doja Cat, que fue incluida en 14 categorías.
Estos premios honran las mejores presentaciones y actuaciones dentro de los charts de Billboard en 62 categorías dentro de todos los géneros musicales.
Your host @diddy's here to get the party started as we celebrate LOVE and the best in music. 🎶💜 LET'S GO!! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/nVhjrsD57l
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022
Los ganadores de 54 categorías fueron anunciados a través de un directo en TikTok hosteado por Tetris Kelly y Tiffany Taylor,
Mientras que los premios principales fueron revelados durante la ceremonia, que inició a las 18:00 horas (de Guatemala).
La noche estuvo llena de sorpresas, así como la presentación de Sean “diddy” Combs, quien regreso a la escena musical después de anunciar su retiro.
Here's to an unforgettable night! Thanks for this special moment at the #BBMAs, @Ciroc 🥂 #ad pic.twitter.com/6UGAJrVz9B
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022
LOS GANADORES
Artistas
Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Christian Artist: Ye
Top Gospel Artist: Ye
Album
Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Top Soundtrack: “Encanto”
Top Rap Album: Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Top Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”
Top Latin Album: KAROL G “KG0516”
Top Christian Album: Ye “Donda”
Top Gospel Album: Ye “Donda”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Selling Song: BTS “Butter”
Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Top Country Song: Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”
Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Top Christian Song: Ye “Hurricane”
Top Gospel Song: Ye “Hurricane”