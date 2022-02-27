CODA se lleva el premio de Mejor Elenco en los SAG Awards 2022

Los Screen Actors Guild Awards, mejor conocidos como los SAG Awards 2022, se celebraron en Santa Mónica, California. Sin duda, una de las ceremonias más esperadas del año.
En esta 28º edición de los premios del Sindicato de Actores, la alfombra roja recibió a decenas de estrellas, marcando así finalmente una temporada de premios muy importante, luego de la pandemia.
Recordemos que esta gala premia a las mejores actuaciones tanto en el cine como en la televisión.
Esta noche, Helen Mirren recibió el premio SAG Life Achievement por su carrera de décadas en cine, televisión y teatro, y por fomentar los “mejores ideales de la profesión de actuación”.
Ganadores
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL
• Will Smith, “King Richard”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL
• Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO
• Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO
• Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA PELÍCULA
• “CODA”
MEJOR GRUPO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA PELÍCULA
• “No Time to Die “
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
• Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
• Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
MEJOR ACTOR MASCULINO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
• Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
• Jean Smart, “Hacks”
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• “Succession”
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
• “Ted Lasso”
ACTUACIÓN DE ACCIÓN SOBRESALIENTE DE UN CONJUNTO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA COMEDIA O SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• “Squid Game”
