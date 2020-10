Por primera vez, Gloria Estefan habla de la homosexualidad de su hija

View this post on Instagram

To say you make this world a brighter, better place would be limiting you to words that aren’t deserving of you. You are more. You are bigger than that. Child of Galileo, you are a blazing sun whose mere existence calls us all to want to orbit around you. You are a magnetizing, magical beam of healing light that warms every space you inhabit. You are the King Midas of light and love and nobility. All you touch is love. You are Earth. You are home. To have found you is to have come home again after a long time of searching. To love you is to love all. — Posted @withrepost • @emily_estefan If my smile could be wider, it would be. And if by miracle I had an elastic mouth, my smile would wrap around the world, protecting everyone on it and injecting them with love. That’s what you do to me @holagemeny. You empower me, fill me with light and love, and make me want to share it with the world. Te amo my baby. I am so thankful for you, for the woman you make ME, and for the love we cook together.