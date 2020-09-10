Selena Gomez aparece en la portada de una revista con tremendo escotazo

Selena Gomez ha demostrado que es como el ave Fénix, renació para demostrar que está más fuerte que nunca, y sobre todo más sensual.
La cantante ha estado muy activa en las últimas semanas. Con su programa de cocina en HBO Max, su estreno de su nueva canción “Ice Cream” y con algunos otros proyectos bajo el brazo.
Es una de las celebridades con más seguidores en Instagram, 192 millones para ser exactos, por eso cada publicación en las redes se viraliza como la pólvora.
Thank you @allure for including @rarebeauty in the #AllureBestOfBeauty issue! 💄💋 By the way -did you register to VOTE? Photographer: @micaiahcarter Stylist: @ariannephillips Hair: @marissa.marino Makeup: ME using @rarebeauty with direction on Zoom from @hungvanngo Nails: @tombachik Story by: @jess_chia
Hace unas horas, la también actriz compartió en su cuenta de Instagram varias fotografías que deslumbraron a sus millones de fans. En las mismas se puede ver a la norteamericana luciendo distintos looks.
Ella posó para la revista “Allure” para a conocer su línea de maquillaje llamada “Rare Beauty”, y lo hizo con una foto que ha hecho arder Instagram.
“¡Gracias @allure por incluir @rarebeauty en el número #AllureBestOfBeauty! 💄💋”, escribió.
Pop star, actor, producer, and now beauty entrepreneur @SelenaGomez is the cover star on our October #AllureBestofBeauty issue! 🌟 The @RareBeauty founder chats with contributing editor @jess_chia about her stellar journey: First, as one of the first Latinx actors to anchor a Disney Channel show, then as a pop star with three chart-topping albums, and now, her latest endeavor as the founder of her very own beauty brand. When asked how she settled on the name, Selena says, “I had always wanted the name Rare. [The word] has become the identity of my brand and who I want to be, which is showing people that being diverse and different, whatever was happening, I wanted it to feel like you were included.” Hits newsstands 09/22. #Linkinbio our full cover interview with Selena. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc
La estrella de 25 años aparece con una blusa negra, con tremendo escote y los labios pintados de rojo. Esta publicación lleva los casi 9 millones de likes y decenas de halagos.
- “Tan hermosa 😍 felicidades nena”
- “🤤🤤 my bella, me encanta”
- “Tenías mucho tiempo de no verte así”
- “Amo a la Selena sexy, eres demasiado hermosa”
- “OMG… te ves tan bien”
- “Eres la reina de todo ❤️”
Más de la cantante
En las demás fotos de la sesión, Selena Gomez se dejó ver con flores en el cabello que hacen referencia la emblemática pintora mexicana, Frida Kahlo, quien es un referente en las artes plásticas a nivel mundial.
Dichas imágenes ya cuenta con más de tres millones de “me gusta” en Instagram y miles de comentarios.
Cabe destacar que es hija de padre mexicano y madre estadounidense y en diversas ocasiones ha destacado que está orgullosa de sus raíces.
From her support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement to talking about the need for change in the upcoming election, @SelenaGomez doesn’t shy away from speaking up about social justice. “A lot of my family were immigrants who created lives for themselves in the United States,” she says. “I’m proud of that side of who I am.” Last year, she produced the documentary ‘Living Undocumented,’ which follows the lives of real families torn apart by the U.S.’s current immigration policies. “I wanted to do something that would make people uncomfortable, that would force people to watch something that maybe they just don’t want to see, or don’t understand,” says Selena. Link in bio to read the full #AllureBestofBeauty cover story. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc Story by @jess_chia
Watch queen @SelenaGomez bless all of us during her October #AllureBestofBeauty cover shoot ✨👏🏽 For safety measures, the shoot was done at a reduced capacity which called for Selena herself to act as both the model and the makeup artist (with help from her go-to pro @HungVanngo over Zoom). “I had never done that before. I was a little stressed but I was definitely proud to be wearing @RareBeauty,” says #SelenaGomez. // Video: @yeahokayali