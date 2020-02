Britney Spears compartió el video del doloroso momento en que se rompió el pie

View this post on Instagram

I wish I could just be happy to see a paparazzi shot of her that is actually recent, but why does it always seem orchestrated and like damage control? Finally media picked up again after @tarynmanning spoke about her concerns for #britneyspears and all of a sudden there is a shot of her. I dont know how to feel about it… but Im happy to see her! 🙏 #freebritney #seektruth #freedom4britney #thereisbritney #endtheconservatorship