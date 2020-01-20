El príncipe Harry rompe el silencio y habla por primera vez sobre su renuncia a la familia real
Desde que anunció su renuncia a las obligaciones reales, el príncipe Harry abrió su corazón y explicó con sus propias palabras la decisión tomada.
Ante la polémica y revuelo a nivel internacional que ha provocado la renuncia del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, el nieto de la reina Isabel II ha comentado los motivos de los últimos acontecimientos con unas sinceras declaraciones, las más esperadas desde hace días.
Durante su discurso en Londres en una cena benéfica privada de Sentebale, la organización benéfica que apoya a los jóvenes afectados por el VIH y el SIDA que él fundó en 2006, ha dicho que él y Meghan no tenían “otra opción” que renunciar a los deberes reales de alto rango, pero ha prometido que “no nos estamos yendo”.
En el emotivo discurso, Harry ha querido aclarar que la pareja estaba muy ilusionada tras su boda en 2018 de trabajar como miembros de la realeza apoyando a causas, pero que tras los últimos tiempos “realmente no había otra opción”.
“Antes de comenzar, debo decir que solo puedo imaginar lo que puede haber escuchado o leído en las últimas semanas, así que quiero que escuchen la verdad de mí boca tanto como pueda compartir, no como príncipe o duque, sino como Harry”, afirmó el duque de 35 años.
"Una vez que Meghan y yo nos casamos, estábamos emocionados. Teníamos esperanzas y estábamos aquí para servir. Por esas razones me da una gran tristeza que haya llegado a esto. La decisión que tomé junto a mi esposa no fue algo que tomé a la ligera. Fueron muchos meses de conversaciones (…) No siempre lo he hecho bien, pero en lo que respecta a esto, realmente no había otra opción”, se sinceró el príncipe.
View this post on Instagram
Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham – Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert
Recuerda a la princesa Diana
“Alejar a mi familia de todo lo que he conocido es un paso a una vida más tranquila, nací en esta vida y ha sido un gran honor servir a mi país y a la Reina. Cuando perdí a mi madre hace 23 años ustedes me tomaron bajo sus alas, cuidaron de mí por tanto tiempo. Pero los medios son una gran fuerza y espero que un día podamos superarlas. Ha sido un honor servirles, así que para nosotros muchas cosas no cambiarán. También ha sido un privilegio conocerlos y recibir su apoyo con la llegada de nuestro hijo Archie”, continuó.
“Lo que quiero dejar en claro es que no nos vamos y no los dejaremos, deseábamos seguir sirviendo a la reina, pero sin dinero público. Eso no fue posible. He aceptado esto sabiendo que no cambia quién soy o lo comprometido que estoy, pero espero que esto los ayude a entender en qué se convirtió todo”, finalizó el príncipe.
View this post on Instagram
“If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and uninhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalTourAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA