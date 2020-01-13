La reina Isabel II da un “período de transición” al príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle para abandonar sus labores reales
En una reunión familiar de emergencia convocada por la reina de Inglaterra, los miembros acordaron que príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle tendrían un "período de transición".
La reina Isabel II convocó a varios miembros de la familia, entre ellos su nieto, el príncipe Harry, tras la crisis provocada por este y su esposa Meghan Markle al anunciar su deseo de abandonar sus obligaciones en la realeza.
Según la prensa británica, el príncipe Harry vio a su abuela en compañía de su padre, el príncipe Carlos, y de su hermano, el príncipe William, con quien mantiene relaciones tensas.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Según el Sunday Times, en el encuentro se abordaron varios temas como la cantidad de la asignación financiera que el príncipe Carlos atribuye al matrimonio, que son los ingresos principales de la pareja, los títulos reales y el alcance de las transacciones comerciales que Harry y Meghan podrán emprender.
Después de que los duques de Sussex hicieran público su deseo, el Palacio aseguraba que estas "son cuestiones complicadas que requieren tiempo para ser resueltas".
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!
Un período de transición
La reina Isabel II, enfrentada a la renuncia de dos de los miembros más jóvenes y populares de la realeza británica, acordó el lunes establecer un "periodo de transición" para que Harry y Meghan abandonen sus funciones reales como desean.
"Hubiéramos preferido que siguieran trabajando como miembros de la familia real a tiempo completo", afirmó la monarca, de 93 años, al término de una reunión de crisis en su residencia de Sandringham, en el este del país.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
Pero, "respetamos y comprendemos su deseo de vivir una vida más independiente como familia, sin dejar de ser una parte valiosa de mi familia", agregó en un comunicado.
Conmocionando al país y sorprendiendo a la familia real, con la que no habían consultado, el príncipe Harry de 35 años y Meghan de 38, duques de Sussex, anunciaron la semana pasada que abandonaban sus funciones como miembros de primer plano de la realeza, pese a no renunciar a sus títulos nobiliarios y seguir "apoyando a la reina", pudiéndola representar si necesario en actos oficiales o el extranjero.
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion