¡Insólito! El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle renuncian a sus labores en la Familia Real británica
A través de su cuenta en Instagram, el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle dieron a conocer que se retirarán de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes.
Después de pasar las fiestas de Fin de Año fuera del palacio real, el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle anunciaron a través de su cuenta de Instagram que darán un paso atrás de la Familia Real Británica.
Tras un duro 2019 por el escrutinio público, el duque y la duquesa de Sussex confirmaron que se retiran sus funciones reales.
“Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos optado por hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo dentro de esta institución", anunciaron el Príncipe Harry, de 36 años, y Meghan Markle, de 38, en un comunicado.
“Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, mientras continuamos apoyando plenamente a Su Majestad, la Reina. Es con su aliento, particularmente en los últimos años, que nos sentimos preparados para hacer este cambio. Ahora planeamos equilibrar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, continuando honrando nuestro deber hacia La Reina, la Commonwealth y nuestros patrocinios", añadieron los duques de Sussex.
Una vida en familia
Tal y como apuntan, esta movilidad geográfica les permitirá criar a su hijo en la tradición real en la que nació, a la vez que les dará el espacio necesario para centrarse en lo que está por llegar, como el lanzamiento de su nueva sociedad benéfica.
"Esperamos compartir todos los detalles de este emocionante siguiente paso a su debido tiempo, mientras continuamos colaborando con su majestad la reina, el príncipe de Gales, el duque de Cambridge y todas las partes relevantes. Hasta entonces, por favor, acepten nuestro más profundo agradecimiento por su continuo apoyo", concluyen en el comunicado.
