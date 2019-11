¿Qué se hizo en el rostro? Michelle Salas sorprendió luciendo muy diferente

View this post on Instagram

My skin gets dull sometimes because I am constantly on the go. It's hard to keep my skin healthy when I am traveling a lot! Which is why I am so excited to share with you the new Neutrogena's Bright Boost collection! I love it because it makes my skin look bright and fresh. ✨ You should definitely try it out for that wide-awake skin look. #SkinSinsForgiven @Neutrogena @cvs_beauty #cvsbeauty #ad