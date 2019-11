FOTO. Por primera vez Angelina Jolie posa desnuda y es para Harper's Bazaar

View this post on Instagram

"Labeling people and putting them into boxes isn't freedom. Difference and diversity are what I value most—in my family and in others. I don't want to live in a world where everyone is the same, and I imagine that's true for everyone reading this. I want to meet people I've never met before and learn things I don't know. The challenge today is to embrace our differences. And not to be fooled by efforts to divide us or make us fear others. We're seeing a retreat of values worldwide." —Angelina Jolie