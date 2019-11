Las fotos nunca antes vistas de Walter Mercado joven que causaron conmoción

View this post on Instagram

Rest in peace to Walter Mercado, a crossgenerational legend who united families with messages from the stars on how to treat each other better, how to support each other, and most importantly, how to live every day con mucho, mucho, amor. May you rest easy now among those same stars, where you've always belonged. You will be terribly missed 💜⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #waltermercado #restinpeace #stars