Hija de Carlos Vives reta a la censura de Instagram con un candente desnudo
Sigue la rebeldía en Lucy Vives que trae de cabeza a sus seguidores, pues la joven no pierde oportunidad para generar polémica con su foto completamente sin ropa.
Lucy Vives sigue cosechando éxitos a sus 23 años, y de nuevo vuelve a acaparar la atención en las redes sociales posando desnuda en su cuenta de Instagram.
Este tipo de imágenes que ella publica tienen por lo general un objetivo social, en esta ocasión fue la fotógrafa colombiana Melissa Cartagena la encargada de capturarla.
La hija de Carlos Vives fue quien compartió la instantánea, en donde se puede ver completamente desnuda, sin filtros y dejando ver su estilizada figura.
"A veces extraño mi cabello, pero tengo tendencia a aferrarme a cosas que murieron hace mucho tiempo. Sin embargo, últimamente, no puedo evitar concentrarme solo en la bendición que ha estado cortando a todos los muertos, puntas abiertas en mi vida.
View this post on Instagram
sometimes i miss my hair.. but i have a tendency to hold onto things that died a long time ago.. however, lately, i can’t help but focus only on the blessing that has been chopping off all the dead, split ends in my life. weeds that had been stunting my growth and darkness dimming what was once my natural glossy glow… as humans we cannot allow other humans to supress our bloom. it is in our nature to shed dead skin and it is our god given right to say FUCK OFF to anything that hinders us from Becoming. don’t apologize for shedding. • always know you’re still under there somewhere … under all the fog, no matter how thick, you trust you will find you , again n again. and damn dont we look fine with that fog lifted, every fuckin time. • its monday and im so grateful for life and for y’all, n the plethora of opportunities and projects brewing… !! it’s all been worth it and it always will be if you keep your compass close. 📷 @perazna
Las malas hierbas que habían estado atrofiando mi crecimiento y oscureciendo lo que una vez fue mi brillo brillante natural", fue parte de la descripción que acompañó a la instantánea.
Las reacciones no se hicieron esperar y de inmediato los fans comentaron la publicación con halagos hacia su belleza.
- "Esto es tan hot🔥🔥🔥🔥 Hermosa😍"
- "Woowwww qué increíble foto"
- "Una belleza sin igual"
- "¿Qué piensa tu papá de que te tomes fotos así?"
- "No puedo con esto 🔥🔥😫 ME ENCANTA"
- "Estoy enojado porque tuviste que censurar la imagen, aunque sé la razón"
- "Hermosa 😍❤️"
View this post on Instagram
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself… take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that'll "take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don't think im sick.. so i don't look like i'm infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman
Otros detalles
Lucy es modelo, activista y estudia Psicología, pero a su corta edad no pierde oportunidad para generar polémica, la más reciente fue su controvertida participación en las protestas en contra del exgobernador de Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló.
La bella joven se lució en las calles de la isla en topless y cubierta de pintura.
Además, ha posado desnuda en fotos, proclamándose en contra del machismo de hombres y mujeres en América Latina, contra la censura al tratamiento del cuerpo femenino.
También se le ha relacionado con la cantante Lauren Jauregui, exintegrante del grupo Fifth Harmony. Se ha hecho varios tatuajes, y según dicen uno de ellos está en una zona “prohibida” de su cuerpo. Tiene más de 732 mil seguidores en Instagram.