Filtran fotos de Shakira en sexy lencería de encaje y fans estallan
Nadie hubiera creído que fuera la cantante colombiana, pues muy pocas veces se deja ver así de sexy y con poca ropa; las imágenes fueron reveladas por una página dedicada a ella.
Shakira se ha convertido en noticia en las últimas horas, luego de que se filtraran imágenes de ella en ropa interior.
La cantante colombiana y pareja del futbolista español Gerard Piqué apareció luciendo una sensual lencería de encaje blanca y se puede ver sus partes íntimas.
Como no suele aparecer en público con poca ropa, las imágenes han causado furor entre sus seguidores, pues nadie hubiera creído que fuera ella.
Una cuenta de Instagram creada por fans fue la que subió las fotos y según se reveló pertenecen a una sesión de fotos para Cosmopolitan Argentina y que al parecer ya no dio su autorización para que salieran.
Las personas que manejan esa cuenta en la red social, aseguraron que la intérprete solicitó que eliminen las fotos porque ella no suele aparecer así en público.
- "Qué linda Shak, estas fotos son lo mejor de todo"
- "Princesa de un cuento infinito ❤"
- "Sos la mujer más hermosa del planeta"
- "Así te ves tan bonita🤩🤩"
- "Woowww verte así es un placer, pues nunca habíamos tenido ese privilegio"
- "Una mujer demasiado sensual"
Se une al clamor
La barranquillera es una de las tantas famosas que hace uso de sus redes sociales para compartir con sus millones se seguidores alrededor del mundo las noticias de sus proyectos, sus momentos cotidianos y sus pensamientos sobre el mundo.
Esta semana alertó con tristeza sobre la pérdida de uno de los patrimonios de la humanidad: El Amazonas.
"Mi amado Brasil, hablen y detengan la deforestación del Amazonas", alarmó afligida. "Es la casa de nuestra gente y la fauna debe ser protegida.", continuó.
La artista decidió hacer uso de su fama para lograr extender el urgente mensaje y fue bien recibida por sus seguidores, que comparten el luto por esta tragedia.
View this post on Instagram
My beloved Brazil! Speak up and stop the deforestation of the Amazon which is 20 per cent of the air we breathe. The home of our people and our fauna should be protected. The Amazon is ours, is everyone’s! Shak #Repost @leonardodicaprio ・・・ #Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. Link in bio. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Win