VIDEO. Apuñalan al actor chino Simon Yam en plena entrevista

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam Tat-wah has returned to the city after undergoing surgery for wounds sustained during a knife attack.⁠ ⁠ The 64-year-old was a guest at the opening of a new Beijing Easyhome store in the city of Zhongshan, Guangdong province, when an assailant rushed at him wielding a knife.⁠ ⁠ He arrived in Hong Kong late Saturday night and was admitted to Adventist Hospital.⁠ ⁠ Zhongshan police on Saturday evening identified the suspect as a 53-year-old local resident surnamed Chen, who they said had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was detained at the scene.⁠ ⁠ Read more through the link in bio. ⁠ ⁠ 📸: Handout⁠ ⁠ #hongkong #simonyam #celebrity #entertainment #lifestyle #china #asia #scmp #scmpnews