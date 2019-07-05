Jennifer López enciende las redes con candente twerking en transparente atuendo
"Un trasero de acero", así escribieron los fanáticos de la cantante luego de un video que se hizo viral donde ella muestra sus eróticos movimientos.
Jennifer López está de vuelta en los escenarios con su gira de conciertos "It’s my party: the live celebration", un tour que decidió hacer para celebrar sus 50 años de vida.
Sus shows no pueden pasar desapercibidos, no solo por su sensualidad y diminutos atuendos; sino también por los candentes movimientos que hace.
Y fue precisamente en una de estas presentaciones, en la que usó unas medias transparentes que dejaban ver su trasero, combinados con un sexy twerking, elevaron la temperatura.
En la grabación que circula en las redes sociales se puede ver a la cantante a punto de terminar su show y por eso decide mostrar sus atributos dando la espalda al público, mientras los mueve hasta que la música se detiene.
Los fanáticos de la "Diva del Bronx", que está próxima a cumplir medio siglo, dejaron elogios y múltiples mensajes de amor en los que recalcan que sin importar su edad, ella baila muy sensual y se ve más sexy que nunca.
"Si se puede tener 50 y estar igual o mejor que de 20 años"
"Espectacular y monumental cuerpazo"
"La mejor, qué lindura de mujer"
"Es lo máximo y me encanta"
"JLo es como los vinos, mejora con los años"
Cara a cara con su doble
Connie Peña es una imitadora de Jen, nacida en Santa Ana, California, hija de padre peruano y madre mexicana.
Desde hace años se esfuerza en ser la primera doble de JLo en hacerle un tributo, en el que no solo intenta imitar su físico, sino sus habilidades musicales y sus coreografías.
Cada vez que aparece en un evento, todos creen que es la cantante. De hecho, en las últimas horas, la imitadora publicó un posteo en Instagram donde se la ve junto a la famosa cantante en un evento en el que coincidieron.
"¡Finalmente tuve la oportunidad de conocer a la Sra. Jennifer López, la leyenda, mi ícono, y la mujer que me motivó e impactó en mi vida de muchas maneras! Este día cambió mi vida. Había estado esperando tanto tiempo para que llegara este día. Nunca estuve tan nerviosa en mi vida!", contó.
I finally got the opportunity to meet the Ms Jennifer Lopez, the LEGEND, My ICON, and the woman that has motivated me and impacted my life in so many ways! This day changed my life. I had been waiting so very long for this day to come. I’ve never been so nervous in my life! It has been 1 year to date that I announced to the world that I would be doing the first ever tribute to her. I had a million questions and words in my mind ask ask her that day, but being in her presence, face to face, I got so nervous that I couldn’t even ask her 1 question. The only thing I could get out of my mouth was thanking her for being who she is and how much of a motivation she has been to me and how I am working really hard to bring the first tribute show to her in her honor. It was such a blessing to she her reaction and smile at me and the HUG we had given to each other was unforgettable. Hearing her tell me that “WE LOOK ALIKE,” made my heart drop with joy! Thank you @jlo for always giving us , your fans and your supporters the best of you! As a mother of 2 myself, I know it’s not easy, but you always have a way to pull it off and give the World 🌎 the best of who you are and for that I admire and respect you as a mother, strong latin women, entertainer , entrepreneur, and leader! I could go on and on on WHY I have decided to dedicate my new career in tributing your impecable talent, but your tremendous work speaks for itself! I wish I would of had more time to talk to her and truly get to know her, but I understand it was a quick meet and greet. I want to thank my dear friend @maya.santamaria , la raza radio , @telemundo Minneapolis @laraza957 , and @livenation for making my dream come true ,but especially @jlo for being who you are, LIMITLESS!! #jlo #jenniferlópez #limitless #jlotribute #jlodouble #jlolookalike