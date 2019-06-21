Jennifer Aniston y Courteney Cox presumen diminuto bikini en playas mexicanas
Ambas celebridades deslumbraron con sus cuerpazos de envidia mientras disfrutaban de unas relajadas vacaciones en Cabo San Lucas
A pocos días del estreno de "Murder Mystery", la película que protagoniza con Adam Sandler para Netflix, Jennifer Aniston decidió tomarse unos días de relajación en las playas mexicanas.
La actriz ganadora del Golden Globe viajó a Cabo San Lucas, en el estado de Baja California Sur, donde fue captada por algunos paparazzi mientras disfrutaba el sol, la arena y el mar.
"Rachel Green" de Friends fue captada a sus 50 años con un bikini negro y azul, que funcionó como marco de su espectacular figura.
Los lentes de las cámaras la captaron justo en el momento en el que ingresaba a la piscina del resort donde se hospedó.
Sensualidad a flor de piel
No es una novedad que ella se deje ver en bikini, pues desde que se convirtió en una estrella de televisión, posó con poca ropa para algunas revistas, como "The Rolling Stone".
La actriz disfrutó de unas relajadas vacaciones junto a su amiga Courteney Cox, quien también deslumbró con una sexy figura en traje de baño.
El pasado 15 de junio la intérprete de la inolvidable "Mónica Geller" llegó a los 55 años. Ya lo habían celebrado entre amigas, pero decidieron viajar a la playa, que está a pocas horas de Hollywood.
Fue hace 4 días cuando, como parte de los festejos para Cox, compartieron una fotografía juntas con Lisa Kudrow, quien interpretó a "Phoebey Buffay" en la famosa serie.
Los fans del programa que terminó en 2004 enloquecieron al verlas juntas, y comprobar que su amistad perdura a pesar de los años y que ya no trabajan en el mismo proyecto.
El filme de Aniston rompió récords y se convirtió en el mejor estreno de la plataforma de streaming Netflix.
La película donde la actriz compartió créditos con el mexicano Luis Gerardo Méndez se convirtió en todo un hit con más de 30 millones de espectadores.
Ella y Sandler interpretan a una pareja que queda envuelta en un asesinato en un crucero durante su viaje a Europa.
