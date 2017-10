Miley Cyrus y Adam Sandler conmueven al cantarle a las víctimas del tiroteo en Las Vegas

No Love without Freedom … No Freedom without LOVE ❤️ Thank you so much to Adam Sandler for joining me tonight in remembering all those lost , and singing lyrics that I believe are so important at this time …. #LandOfTheFree #StopTheViolence #GivePeaceAChance @fallontonight

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT