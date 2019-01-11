FOTOS. Exactriz porno pierde 80 libras y muestra su increíble cambio
La exactriz de cine para adultos Jenna Jameson logró quitarse las libras que ganó tras su segundo embarazo, inspirada en retomar su vida antes de ser mamá.
Jenna Jameson fue una de las estrellas pornográficas más famosas de los años 90, pero en 2007 se retiró de la industria.
Se dedicó a su faceta de empresaria y a su vida familiar; sin embargo, nunca dejó de llamar la atención y ahora lo hace debido a su radical pérdida de peso.
“Hola, soy Jenna y he perdido 36 kilogramos de peso con #keto (dieta cetogénica)”, escribió en Instagram.
Thought I’d do a fun #beforeandafter post to welcome all my new amazing followers! 👋🏻 Hi! I’m Jenna, and I’ve lost over 80 lbs on #keto ♥️ I’ve documented my whole journey here so feel free to take a look back at my posts , I cover everything from meals to mental health. Feel free to discuss and ask questions in the comments, there are so many helpful people here! I hope my journey inspires you to begin a move towards health and healing! Love all of you 💋 #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #intermittentfasting #biohacking #mombod #selflove #positivevibes #nationalketoday
En la publicación compartió una imagen de antes y una después de bajar esas libras de más, dejando en shock a sus fans.
Llegar a ese camino no ha sido sencillo, en su segundo embarazo subió más de 66 libras y fue señalada por estar “muy gorda”.
Las críticas llegaron no solo por su peso, sino también por el aspecto físico , sus labios y pómulos.
2018 was a transformative year for me. I awakened health wise, I shed half of me and I celebrated 3 years #sober 👏🏻 2019 is going to be even better, I can feel it! My beautiful daughter will be turning 2 and able to express her self better (I’m so excited for her to talk) 🥰. I also have so many business irons in the fire that I can’t wait to share with y’all. My Poshmark is absolutely my passion (link in bio) and its only growing! Thanks to you guys 🤗 Well, let’s all wave bye to 2018 and welcome in a beautiful new year! I love you 🥳 #weightloss #intermittentfasting #beforeandafterweightloss #ketotransformation #postpartumbody #keto #newyearseve #newyear #goals #beforeandafter
Ser una inspiración
Desde el nacimiento de su hija, Jenna ha documentado cómo ha ido recuperando su figura y ahora dice que se siente "libre" de ver sus antiguas imágenes.
Considera que su cambio viene no sólo de la alimentación, sino de la salud mental.
"Espero que mi camino los inspire para empezar a moverse hacia la salud y la sanación. Los quiero", escribió a sus más de 360 mil seguidores en Instagram.
En la imagen donde habló de su cambio, compartió un collage de dos fotografías: en una se le ve con sobrepeso, sosteniendo a su bebé en brazos, mientras que en la otra se observa con su habitual figura, luciendo un body blanco.
Here we go! #motivationmonday Things that have helped me lose weight- I stopped snacking. I allow myself to get hungry. I walk to where I need to go. I stop eating when I’m satisfied. Intermittent fasting between 6pm-11am. Purged my kitchen of all processed foods. I don’t feed my family processed food. I barely EVER eat out. I accept that slow progress is PROGRESS. I take progress pictures to motivate me. I only shop the perimeter at the market. I consider eating as nourishing not as a reward. I adjust my food according to how my body is reacting. If I am stalled, I eat less calories or cut dairy. Most importantly, I treat myself with love and patience. #keto #ketotransformation #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketogains #intermittentfasting #selflove #fitmom #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney ***if you don’t yet, follow me at @ketocantlose