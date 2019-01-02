Khloé Kardashian regresa con Tristan Thompson y lo demuestra con un beso
¡Lo dejará todo atrás! El deportista le fue infiel a Khloé Kardashian durante su embarazo en más de una ocasión y con diferentes mujeres.
A mediados del 2018 Khloé Kardashian decidió separarse de Tristan Thompson, luego de su infidelidad y de que fuera captado junto a diferentes mujeres en situaciones bastante comprometedoras cuando ella aún estaba embarazada.
La empresaria recibió esta impactante noticia en la etapa final de su embarazo, lo que provocó que su parto se adelantara algunas semanas y que True llegara al mundo antes de lo esperado.
Estos terribles episodios no fueron suficientes para que ella se olvidara del padre de su hija, pues en varios ocasiones aseguró que estaría dispuesta a darle una segunda oportunidad, pues aún estaba enamorada de él.
La reconciliación
Al parece se le cumplió, y es que la socialité publicó una serie de videos en su cuenta de Instagram celebrando Año Nuevo junto al basquetbolista en un conocido club nocturno ubicado en la ciudad de Cleveland, en Ohio.
En uno de los clips, ambos aparecen sentados frente a una mesa, mientras la hermana de Kim Kardashian juega con algunas aplicaciones de su celular esperando la llegada del 2019.
Luego se ven mientras hacen la cuenta regresiva hacia la medianoche, para segundos después saludarse con un beso apasionado beso en los labios.
Hasta el momento, ninguno de los dos ha anunciado oficialmente su reconciliación. Sin embargo, los videos evidencian que están tratando de retomar su relación y la confianza entre ellos.
View this post on Instagram
❥➹ 2018 was a roller coaster of emotions My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high. This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!! This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it. Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world! Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do✨ True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!! Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True! ❥➹ 🎵Daniel Cesar- Blessed 🎵