Camila Cabello es la nueva embajadora de Save the Children
La cantante de origen cubano-mexicano señaló que apoyará las causas a favor de los niños.
Camila Cabello anunció este martes que se ha convertido en la nueva embajadora de Save the Children. La cantante de origen cubano-mexicano expresó su emoción, a través de un mensajes en sus redes sociales.
“Cualquiera que me conozca sabe lo mucho que atesoro a los niños y la responsabilidad que siento por darles un buen ejemplo. Cada vez que veo a un niño pequeño acercarse a mí en mi encuentro y saludo, me siento muy feliz y mi corazón se ablanda", expresó la cantante.
Cabello dijo que cada vez que veo a un niño, quiere protegerlo de todo lo malo del mundo. "En desastres y eventos catastróficos como el huracán María en Puerto Rico o la crisis de refugiados en Siria, estas situaciones quitan la infancia de un niño y cosas similares", indicó.
View this post on Instagram
GUUUUYS!! I am so excited to announce that I’ll be working with @SaveTheChildren as their newest ambassador!!!!!!!! Anyone who knows me knows how much I treasure kids and the responsibility I feel to set a good example for them- every time I see a little kid come up to me in my meet and greet I feel so happy and my heart goes all soft. I like kids more than I like adults, their innocence, their playful and light way of looking at life, their imagination, their honesty, their tenderness, their kindness- every time I see a kid I just want to protect them from everything bad in the world. I only wish that all kids could preserve that innocence and purity and hopefulness for as long as they can, and in disasters and catastrophic events like Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, or the refugee crisis in Syria- these situations take away a kid’s childhood and like the first founder of @SaveTheChildren said, they experience things even adults should not experience…. I hope that you’ll check their site out and donate what you can, because the work they do is so important and I feel so passionately about it because I love kids and having a sister ten years younger than me, I see how pure and innocent and full of light she is- and I see her face in every young person I meet- that’s why I’m conscious of everything I do keeping her in mind- I think of these kids younger than her going through these traumatic situations and it breaks my heart. I hope if you can, you can donate to their website! The link is: http://smarturl.it/CamilaSTC ❤️
Embajadora de buena voluntad
Save the Children es la ONG que ayuda a la infancia más desprotegida. Su objetivo es abogar por los derechos de los niños y niñas, como crecer sanos, tener la oportunidad de aprender, y estar protegidos de la violencia.
"Es porque amo a los niños y tengo una hermana diez años menor que yo, veo lo pura, la inocencia y la luz que tiene, y veo su rostro en cada persona que conozco, por eso soy consciente de todo lo que hago. Manteniéndola en mente, pienso en estos niños más pequeños que ella, pasando por estas situaciones traumáticas, y me rompe el corazón. Puedes donar a su sitio web. El enlace es: http://smarturl.it/CamilaSTC", señaló Camila Cabello.
View this post on Instagram
#HappyThanksgiving! There’s so much that we’re thankful for this year. We’re humbled to serve children and families every day to make the world a better place for the most vulnerable populations. We’re honored to work with a staff of dedicated and good-hearted heroes, and, we’re grateful to our followers for the continuous support! What are you #thankful for? Let us know in the comments below!
*Con información de Publimetro México.