“Pose”, una serie en la que los marginados por ser LGBTQ encuentran un sitio donde expresarse

View this post on Instagram

‪Being multiracial I was constantly rejected because I wasn’t Black enough white enough Latin or Indian enough, but through my suffering I realized I didn’t need to be for I was beautifully me. Unapologetically #hailiesahar styled by @dapperafrika thank you to @wxyzjewelry @lunaralove @kwabscouture @dannip18 ..Photographer @lukebrossette #hailiesahar #luluferocity #fashionista #fashionislife #myblackisbeautiful #multiracial