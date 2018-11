Modelo guatemalteca Jossie Ochoa impacta en sus redes con estos sexys atuendos

View this post on Instagram

Estado esperando para poder compartir con ustedes este documentario #VolcanDeFuego una misión gracias a ustedes y el equipo @MisionGuatemala pudimos cumplir. Vean el video completo en mi canal de YouTube @JossieOchoa ________________________ This summer a powerful volcano erupted in Guatemala, spewing molten ash and debris that has affected 1.7 million people living around the area. As a result hundreds have been killed & many families have been affected leaving them with no shelter, food or aid by the government. Thanks to social media @MisionGuatemala was able to fly out from Los Angeles, California to aid Guatemalans in need. Providing them with first aid kits, shelter, food and clothing. Watch full documentary on YouTube.com/JossieOchoa #MisionGuatemala #Documentary www.misionguatemala.org