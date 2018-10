Lady Gaga revela que fue violada por alguien de la industria del entretenimiento

View this post on Instagram

NEW HQ PHOTOS – #LadyGaga attending the Elle "Women in Hollywood" event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (10/15/18) 💇‍♀️ by @fredericaspiras 💄 by @sarahtannomakeup using @marcbeauty 👗 by @marcjacobs, styled by @tomeerebout & @sandraamador.xx