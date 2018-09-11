Pronunciado escote de Selena Gomez desata rumores de aumento de senos
La cantante compartió una foto luciendo una ajustada blusa que resaltaba sus atributos, y dejando a más de uno con la boca abierta por su sensualidad.
Selena Gómez ha publicado en varias ocasiones fotos en las que demuestra sus atributos, pero ninguna como esta.
Y es que el domingo la cantante encendió las redes al publicar una serie de imágenes en la que aparece con un ajustado vestido negro y una cola alta, tomando un cóctel.
Lo que más llamó la atención de la imagen fue el pronunciado escote de la también actriz, que hizo suponer a muchos que se había operado para aumentarse el busto.
En la imagen, que obtuvo más de 10 millones de 'likes' en solo horas, se leen comentarios como:
- "Wow que hermosa"
- "Eres la reina más linda del mundo"
- "más hermosa que nunca"
- "¿Tiene senos nuevos?"
- "Ufff me encantan sus nuevos senos"
- "¿Ya te operaste?"
- "No podía creer que fueras tú"
Sin embargo, más tarde, Selena publicó otra imagen en la que se ve un busto más pequeño que el que se apreciaba en su anterior foto.
Deja atrás a Justin
Aunque no sabemos si la intérprete de "Back To You" se operó o no, ella la está pasando de maravilla con sus amigas.
Lo cierto es que está hermosa y muy feliz disfrutando de ella misma y de sus divertidos días de soltería.
La joven artista compartió una imagen en su cuenta de Instagram que dejó a más de uno con la boca abierta por su sensualidad.
Parece que el cantante canadiense ya es historia y que está dispuesta a comerse el mundo con la mejor de sus sonrisas.
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!