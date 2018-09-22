Antes de casarse, Justin Bieber deberá firmar un “incómodo” acuerdo prenupcial
Mucho se ha especulado sobre la boda del cantante con Hailey Baldwin y ahora se ha dado a conocer que la pareja no podrá casarse hasta llegar a un acuerdo legal.
Mucho se ha especulado sobre la boda de Justin Bieber con su novia, Hailey Baldwin. Aunque existen fuertes rumores que aseguran que la pareja ya se casó en una ceremonia en secreto, ahora se ha revelado que están a la espera de la firma de un contrato prenupcial.
De acuerdo con el portal TMZ, estos famosos han contratado ya un abogado para que les organice su acuerdo prematrimonial de división de bienes antes de la boda religiosa. Este es uno de los requisitos obligatorios antes que ambos puedan decir “acepto”.
Aunque ambos son católicos y creen en estar juntos “hasta que la muerte los separe”, sus seres queridos y abogados les han aconsejado dejar todo claro (bajo la ley) antes de casarse.
Deberá asegurar su fortuna
Los convenios prenupciales son contratos escritos por dos individuos que planean casarse. Es un convenio que lista todas las propiedades que se poseen individualmente, como casas, negocios, activos familiares, acciones, cuentas de ahorros, deudas y más. El contrato especifica cuáles de estos permanecerán individuales y cuáles no, tras la legalización del matrimonio.
Aunque debería ser algo relativamente fácil de consensuar, según fuentes cercanas a la pareja, ha sido complicado llegar a un acuerdo. Especialmente por la diferencia de sus patrimonios. Se estima que la fortuna de Justin asciende a más de 250 millones de dólares, mientras que la de Hailey se calcula en 2 millones de dólares.
Por el momento no se han dado a conocer más detalles y ninguno se ha pronunciado al respecto.
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!