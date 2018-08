Las explícitas confesiones sexuales de Scott Eastwood que encendieron a sus fans

New podcast is LIVE! This week I have the pleasure of talking with @sexwithemily . We cover the importance here of having a healthy sex life and understanding that it’s ok to talk about sex. Above all, being able to know that you should never be ashamed or embarrassed about your sex life. #LiveLifeBetter link is in my bio!

A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Aug 22, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT