Famosos se despiden de Aretha Franklin con emotivos mensajes en las redes

La leyenda del soul Aretha Franklin, ganadora de varios premios Grammy, falleció a los 76 años tras una larga batalla contra un cáncer de páncreas.

A lo largo de su trayectoria, la artista se ganó el reconocimiento de distintas personalidades de todo el mundo.

Tras darse a conocer la triste noticia, las redes sociales se llenaron de mensajes de condolencias y tristeza por la muerte de la cantante que nació en Memphis, Tennessee.

Publinews Guatemala Muere Aretha Franklin, la reina del soul, a los 76 años La cantante estadounidense sabía, desde hace una semana, que estaba al borde de la muerte debido al cáncer que padecía.

Famosos como el actor Hugh Jackman; el CEO de Apple, Tim Cook; los cantantes Barbra Streisand, Ricky Martin, Ringo Starr y Lenny Kravitz, entre otros, recordaron su música y su lucha por los derechos civiles.

Las reacciones

El deceso de la estadounidense fue en su casa de Detroit a las 9:50am, pero desde hace días ya habían anunciado que su estado de salud era muy delicado.

El intendente de la Ciudad, Mike Duggan, expresó su pésame y recordó el día que le dio la llave de Detroit en el marco de un show que realizó allí la cantante.

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) 16 de agosto de 2018

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 de agosto de 2018

The Queen of Soul has left this earth to sit on her throne in heaven. How blessed we were to hear the best that God had to offer in her voice. RESPECT!

📷: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/v9OxtyrZ74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) 16 de agosto de 2018

Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) 16 de agosto de 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) 16 de agosto de 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 16 de agosto de 2018

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) 16 de agosto de 2018

We’re saddened by the loss of Aretha Franklin. Asteroid 249516 Aretha, found by our NEOWISE mission and named after the singer to commemorate the #QueenOfSoul, will keep orbiting beyond Mars. See more details: https://t.co/NlW4vkmKDq pic.twitter.com/yZ0E5ofSQT — NASA (@NASA) 16 de agosto de 2018

We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 16 de agosto de 2018

We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 16 de agosto de 2018

La cantautora guatemalteca Gaby Moreno, quien dijo que Aretha era su musa, también se unió a los mensajes de condolencia en su cuenta de Instagram.

"Rest in peace", publicó.