Famosos se despiden de Aretha Franklin con emotivos mensajes en las redes

Diversas personalidades, entre cantantes, actores y algunos políticos le rindieron tributo a la "reina del soul" tras conocerse su fallecimiento esta mañana.

Por Luisa María Godínez

La leyenda del soul Aretha Franklin, ganadora de varios premios Grammy, falleció a los 76 años tras una larga batalla contra un cáncer de páncreas.

A lo largo de su trayectoria, la artista se ganó el reconocimiento de distintas personalidades de todo el mundo.

Tras darse a conocer la triste noticia, las redes sociales se llenaron de mensajes de condolencias y tristeza por la muerte de la cantante que nació en Memphis, Tennessee.

Publinews GuatemalaAretha Franklin

Muere Aretha Franklin, la reina del soul, a los 76 años

La cantante estadounidense sabía, desde hace una semana, que estaba al borde de la muerte debido al cáncer que padecía.

Famosos como el actor Hugh Jackman; el CEO de Apple, Tim Cook; los cantantes Barbra Streisand, Ricky Martin, Ringo Starr y Lenny Kravitz, entre otros, recordaron su música y su lucha por los derechos civiles.

Las reacciones

El deceso de la estadounidense fue en su casa de Detroit a las 9:50am, pero desde hace días ya habían anunciado que su estado de salud era muy delicado.

El intendente de la Ciudad, Mike Duggan, expresó su pésame y recordó el día que le dio la llave de Detroit en el marco de un show que realizó allí la cantante.

    

      

La cantautora guatemalteca Gaby Moreno, quien dijo que Aretha era su musa, también se unió a los mensajes de condolencia en su cuenta de Instagram.

"Rest in peace", publicó.

Mensaje de Gaby Moreno Foto: Instagram

 

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo