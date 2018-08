Madonna cumple 60 años, recordemos los momentos más controversiales de su carrera

Like a child you whisper softly to me You’re in control just like a child Now I’m dancing It’s like a dream No end and no beginning You’re here with me It’s like a dream Let the choir sing-Madonna Louise Ciccone💋Pepsi didn’t get the video they wanted, but she blew our minds #madonna #likeaprayer #madonna60

A post shared by Rebecca (@bexnotposh) on Aug 14, 2018 at 7:11pm PDT