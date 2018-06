Vera Farmiga revela detalles de “El conjuro 3”

Part 2. @festeshana interviews me talking about working with Loretta in Boundaries, and Loretta um… talking more doggie doodoo about me. #boundariesmovie @sonyclassics @boundariesthemovie @bobby_cannavale @dollywells @k.schaal @louise.macdougall #christopherplummer #peterfonda

A post shared by Vera Farmiga (@verafarmiga) on Jun 18, 2018 at 6:48pm PDT