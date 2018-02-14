Paris Jackson comparte un tierno video de su infancia

Antes del fallecimiento de Michael Jackson, sus hijos se mantenían fuera del ojo público. Durante sus primeros años de vida aparecía usando máscaras que protegían sus identidades.
Y aunque ahora ya acaparan las cámaras y las redes sociales, Blanket “Bigi” Jackson decidió mantener sus cosas en privado.
11-year-old Prince Michael, 10-year-old Paris and 6-year-old Blanket go trick or treating with their father Michael in October 2008. #michaeljackson #kingofpop #mj #michaeljacksonkids #kingofpopkids #princemichaeljackson #princejackson #princemichael #parisjackson #blanketjackson #bigijackson #princemichaeljacksonii #princemichaelii #halloween #trickortreat
Sin embargo, en celebración de su cumpleaños no.16, su hermana menor Paris compartió un tierno video de su infancia.
Un clip nunca antes visto muestra los hijos del Rey del Pop mientras se divertían frente a la cámara mientras el cantante los filmaba.
it’s not your birthday for another half hour but i flew to the east coast today so technically i’m already two and a half hours late! so i’m posting this now. my dearest brother. i could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much i adore you. i’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model i could ever hope for. i miss these days where we could wrestle and i’d still have a chance at winning, though. i miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, i miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wands. i miss the saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and transformers (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end. you’ve always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i’m so lucky to have you in my life. i couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. we may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more. you’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person i know. and it makes ma soul happy to know dat i can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. i love you so much, gooko. i’m so proud of you. happy birthday.
Amor de hermanos
"Mi querido hermano, podría volar de la Luna y de regreso cientos de veces y la distancia no sería suficiente para cuantificar cuánto te adoro. Siempre me he fijado en ti, y en este día puedo decir que aún eres el más grande ejemplo que podría haber esperado. Extraño estos días donde podíamos luchar y aún así tener la oportunidad de ganar. Extraño jugar con los hot wheels y mi pequeño pony contigo. Extraño luchar como piratas y tratar de hacer hechizos como Harry Potter. Extraño los sábados donde podíamos dormir y comer viendo gárgolas y Transformers (y a veces caricaturas en árabe), y quedarnos hasta tarde escuchándote contarnos locas historias que siempre tenía un final muy loco. Siempre has sido mi mejor amigo en todo el universo y soy muy afortunada de tenerte en mi vida", escribió la modelo.
Hasta el momento, el enternecedor video lleva aproximadamente 332 mil reproducciones y muestran la vida normal que llevaban los pequeños gracias a Michael Jackson.
you accept my crazy ass for who i am, and love me unconditionally despite how out there i can be sometimes. and you support anything and everything i do solely because you know i'm passionate about it. you're my ride or die. thank you for everything, you're such a fucking blessing in my life and i don't know where i'd be if i didn't have you