Justin Timberlake lanza su nuevo video y las burlas no se hicieron esperar

Justin Timberlake publicó la noche del jueves el videoclip de "Filthy", el primer single de su nuevo álbum Man of the Woods, en el que viaja al futuro.

En el video aparece como un inventor que presenta un robot que baila al ritmo de música con sonidos electrónicos, en una conferencia de tecnología del año 2028.

El cantante recuerda al fundador de Apple, Steve Jobs, vestido con un suéter de cuello alto y gafas.

Timberlake, de 36 años, recomendó a sus fans en Instagram que escuchen la canción "a todo volumen".

Las reacciones

Los seguidores estaban completamente divididos sobre el nuevo sonido del artista. Algunos lo llenaron de críticas y burlas.

"Primero pensé que la nueva canción de JT, 'Filthy', era basura. Después de escucharla, creo que es basura", escribió alguien en Twitter.

Otros los defendieron:

"Las mismas personas que no sienten 'Filthy' no estaban listas para 'Sexy Back' tampoco. Ahora está en su top 5", tuiteó un fan.

First I thought JT’s song new song #filthy was trash. Upon second listen I think it’s garbage. — Brant (@brantbum) January 5, 2018

I bet JT was really in the studio high fiving himself recording #Filthy and his whole crew was probably in the back looking at each other like pic.twitter.com/Rhks3EqhX4 — Jon (@truejonsanz) January 5, 2018

I couldn’t even finish Justin Timberlake’s new song. It’s so bad . Maybe I’ll give it another listen in the morning but it’s a no for now #Filthy pic.twitter.com/3HoENBx9uy — Stephanie. (@qsteph) January 5, 2018