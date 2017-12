Becky G, ¿quién es esta cantante tan amada y odiada?

So excited for you to see my @iheartradio #MiMusica show presented by @jcpenney tonight!! Make sure you guys tune in at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on iHeartRadio.com/BeckyG ❤️ #iHeartBeckyG

A post shared by Becky G (@iambeckyg) on Dec 15, 2017 at 6:09pm PST