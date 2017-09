Esposa de Adam Levine comparte una tierna sorpresa que enloquece a los fans

Every once in a while, the stars align…The mood is right, the lighting is flawless, and the expressions on our faces speak a thousand words without uttering a single syllable. I'm not saying it's the perfect photo. But I'll be damned if it ain't as close as anyone has even come. #truth

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:33am PDT