Paris Jackson se desviste para mostrar su tatuaje en medio de sus senos
La hija de Michael Jackson se mostró de nuevo en topless en las redes sociales y esta vez fue para mostrar el nuevo tatuaje que se hizo en uno de los lugares más íntimos.
La hija de Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, presumió su último tatuaje a través de las redes sociales y lo hizo quitándose la ropa.
La joven se tatuó los símbolos que representan los siete chakras del cuerpo, los cuales quiso presumir en su cuenta de Instagram
A través de las historias, Paris mostró su nuevo dibujo, pero lo hizo de una manera muy peculiar, haciendo topless.
Para no infringir con las políticas no dejó todo al descubierto, ya que cubrió sus pezones con unos emojis de flores.
No es el primero, ya que semanas atrás se hizo uno junto con su padrino Macaulay Culkin, como símbolo de su amistad.
Su mejor reflejo
No es la primera vez que Paris hace topless en Instagram.
En mayo de este año, la actriz y modelo compartió una foto similar desde el balcón de su casa.
Esa ocasión apareció semidesnuda acompañada de un cigarrillo y el cual fue objeto de varios comentarios, entre halagos y críticas.
Junto a la imagen, la joven de 19 años escribió un comentario explicando por qué publicó esa foto.
“Estar desnudo es parte de lo que nos hace humanos. A mí me ayuda a sentirme más conectada”.
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?