Hija de Steven Seagal es una modelo Plus Size y muestra sus curvas en lencería

Don't ever be afraid to feel sexy just cause you think you're not allowed to based on what society says, and what your body type is. Be happy, be yourself, work out, eat as healthy as you can. Make positive changes in your life, and surround yourself with people that are good for you. Tune out the bullshit. All of those small things will make great positive changes for you and your MIND. #breakingbarriers #itsamentalgame #beautyisnotasize #fuckyourbeautystandards #doyou #workhardstayhumble #stayreal #staytrue

